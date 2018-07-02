5 Possibilities for Monday Night Raw

Winning briefcases and wrecking cars.

The July 2nd episode of WWE RAW takes place at Denny Sanford Premier Centre in Sioux Falls, SD. After a successful Money in the Bank, the dynamics of the red brand have completely changed with Seth Rollins losing his IC Title and failing to win it back last week.

RAW last week had its shares of ups and downs with Bayley finally reaching her saturation point and snapping on Sasha Banks, and Roman Reigns making the save for his brother, Seth Rollins.

As we come near for the next PPV, Extreme Rules, a further lot of decisions could be taken tonight. Bayley and Banks undergo a session of counselling, and Bobby Lashley might go one step closer to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a highly anticipated contest.

Let's take a look at five such predictions for the next episode of RAW.

#5 Is Lashley headed for Lesnar?

Lashley and Reigns settle their differences.

After making his return to WWE after ten years, Bobby Lashley has failed to create a "dominating" impact in the company. He did have a brief feud with Sami Zayn, but that didn't do any favours for him. Now with Lashley transitioning in the main-event scene, WWE may have planned a big push for him as a top babyface.

Last week, Lashley ranted about getting a chance to face "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Tonight's episode may see Kurt Angle granting Lashley an opportunity as he's one of the most "over" wrestlers today.

The rumoured dream match between Lashley and Lesnar may well turn into reality considering Roman Reigns currently booked in a storyline alongside Seth Rollins, and no other viable contender left for the coveted title.