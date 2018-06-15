Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 predictions for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II

Who's going to take over Chicago?

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 18:34 IST
9

NXT TakeOver Chicago 2018
The TakeOver returns to the Windy City.

For the second year in a row, NXT comes to Chicago for one of its live TakeOver specials. Arguably the most consistent show in professional wrestling, NXT TakeOver never disappoints. While the card isn't the most star-studded by TakeOver standards, the lowered expectations might wind up surprising us when the show delivers, as TakeOvers always do. The hot Chicago crowd will make the occasion better still.

As usual, there are five matches on the card. Their outcomes will be decisive in shaping the landscape heading into NXT's biggest show of the year, TakeOver: Brooklyn, which will take place two months from now, the night before SummerSlam.

What will happen in Chicago?

1. Ricochet wins the fight, Velveteen Dream wins the night

"Anything Ricochet can do, The Dream can do better."

"Prove it."

Sometimes, that's all it takes. Velveteen Dream has a knack for building excellent rivalries based on simple concepts which belie his rich, complicated character. He did it last year with Aleister Black and his present rivalry with Ricochet is only slightly inferior. Ricochet came into NXT with a ton of hype because of his unique arsenal. Velveteen Dream took umbrage to it. The two will fight to see who's better than who in Chicago.

Ricochet will win this match, but much like his earlier classic with Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream is going to be the one that steals the show. We're likely to see stunts from him that we've never seen before, ones which rattle even Ricochet and which stun the rabid Chicago crowd.

Expect this one to open the show and heat up the crowd right out of the gate. It's my early prediction for both the match of the night and the match of Money in the Bank weekend.

