5 Predictions For NXT Takeover: New York

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Mar 2019

Image result for nxt takeover new york logo

NXT has been killing it for the past few years now, and NXT Takeover: New York over WrestleMania weekend will no doubt continue that streak, as they've put together arguably the strongest card in Takeover history. Unfortunately we won't be seeing the 5th instalment of Gargano vs. Ciampa (if you count their CWC classic), but the rest of the card is absolutely stacked, with all 5 matches perennial Match of the Year candidates, and we can't wait for WrestleMania week to arrive.

NXT Takeover always manages to outshine the main roster, but this time it's almost a guarantee considering WrestleMania will feature a 16-17 match card, but lets get into specifics. Today, we are going to look at each and every match on the card and provide 5 predictions for what we think will be a classic show in New York for yet another highly anticipated Takeover.

#5 The Tag Team Streak Continues

Image result for war raiders wwe

After dethroning the Undisputed Era back in Phoenix, War Raiders (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) have their first defence here, and it's against the unlikely yet incredibly talented duo of Aleister Black and Ricochet. All 4 of these men are really great inside the ring, and with it likely being the farewell of Black and Ricochet on NXT, they'll look to go out and steal the show.

It's not exactly a bold prediction, but it's quite an easy one: the tag team match for what seems like the 15th time in a row will be an absolute classic. Dating back to the days of DIY, American Alpha, AOP and The Revival, each and every Takeover has featured an incredible tag team bout, where each seemingly tops the last, and at New York where the lights shine brightest, all 4 of these men will continue that trend in what may be the shows opening bout.


1 / 5 NEXT
