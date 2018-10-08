5 predictions for Smackdown 1000

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 08 Oct 2018, 13:45 IST

The stars are coming out.

Smackdown has been going on for close to 20 years now, and it is astonishing. It has been perceived as the little brother od Monday Night Raw for so long, even with the classic moments that have taken place on the Blue brand. Between the two brand splits, Smackdown was basically Raw Lite and seemed to be heading towards cancellation. Luckily, we got the roster split in 2016 and Smackdown was reborn.

It is somewhat crazy that the show has been going for almost a thousand episodes. While it does feel inferior to Raw, Smackdown has a history that is littered with some glorious moments and matches. In a few weeks, we will get a celebration of what the show has become, as it is inching towards its 1000th episode. That is certainly a milestone.

A lot of the superstars who helped make Smackdown the show that it is today have been slated to appear. With list ranging from retired superstars to former general managers, to part-timers, Smackdown 1000 promises to be a fun show. But how significant will the happenings on the show be for what is to come on the Blue brand? It could well be a mixture of both, fun nostalgia and furthering of current stories.

Here are five predictions for the happenings on Smackdown 1000.

#5 Teddy Long books a tag team match, playa!

"You will go one-on-one, with the Undertaker!"

One of the former personalities of Smackdown who are returning is the former general manager, Theodore Long. He had a pretty long tenure on the Blue brand and has had a reputation of repeating the same GM match tropes, by booking a tag team match every time.

His words have been immortalized and people today still say that they are channelling their inner Teddy Long before booking a tag team match. So there shouldn't really be much doubt that he will do it on Smackdown 1000. It is just a matter of which superstars are put in said tag match.

There are a couple of options. It could be the women, pitting Becky Lynch and the IIconics against Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Asuka. However, there are some other slightly different plans for Charlotte and Becky, who are currently embroiled in a massive rivalry over the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Perhaps it could be featuring Smackdown's top stars. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are set to face each other for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel but have left behind their beaten heel rivals, The Miz and Samoa Joe. They could be out for revenge of sorts in a tag team match booked by the one and only Teddy Long, playa!

