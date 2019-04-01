5 predictions for the Raw before Wrestlemania 35

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 909 // 01 Apr 2019, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can you believe that we are just a few days away from the biggest wrestling event in the industry, as it hardly feels like this road to Wrestlemania was an extensive drawn-out route that took viewers to the highest of highs and vice versa?

While WWE didn't do their best with the build of many of the narratives on the Wrestlemania match card, the excitement of Wrestlemania can't be dampened, as the history, spectacle and grandeur of the event gives it a special place in the wrestling community, even if this year's event is looking quite underwhelming, to be honest.

So here we are on the last stop in Wrestlemania match building, as we look forward to the last Raw before the shows of shows, and from judging the announcement match card for the show, we could be in for a thrilling ride.

As WWE seemed to have learned from their previous mistakes of having a weak go home show before their biggest pay-per-view, and while this Raw seems exciting it does seem fairly predictable, so let's go through what could go down on the show.

#1 Interference

This week on Monday Night Raw we will see Kurt Angle wrestle his last ever match on the flagship show, and his opponent will be none other than the man he faced at Wrestlemania 22, Rey Mysterio.

In 2006, both these men were in their prime, as a match between the two greats was always going to be a spectacular showcase and all these years later not much has changed, but one thing that has changed, and that is Angle's ability to perform at his peak inside the squared circle.

Which is why WWE might make this match short and sweet, as the outcome seems somewhat predictable, as you can expect Samoa Joe and Barin Corbin to get involved in this match. These are two men that have issues with Angle and Mysterio, so it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine these two heels ruining Angle's last Raw match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement