5 Predictions for WWE Evolution

On July 23rd of this year, WWE Chief Brand Officer and on-air Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made an earth-shattering announcement: later in the year, the very first all-women's pay-per-view will take place and it will be called WWE Evolution. Some argue that this was done to make up for the two trips to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it has been made known that women are not allowed to compete there. Others argue that having an all-women's pay-per-view will not sell well as interest in women's wrestling has dwindled.

Regardless of how anyone feels, this is easily one of the most important pay-per-views in the company's history. It will not only gauge the interest in women's wrestling in the WWE currently but will set the bar for how far it will go in the future. With all this said, the card looks positively stacked with talent. So without any further ado, let's take a look at some of the biggest matches on the card.

#5 Ember Moon will win the Women's Battle Royal

Since debuting on the main roster after WrestleMania this year, Ember Moon has been in a precarious position. She hasn't been on the main roster long enough to be considered an outright waste of talent, but you could certainly argue that she hasn't been getting the love that she deserves.

Aside from a few key victories here and there, the former NXT Women's Champion has been fairly stagnant. Ember is in need of something to send her forward into the title picture, or at least in contention, and picking up a major victory on this important stage will be just the catalyst.

Now, you could argue that someone like Asuka is more deserving, as she has been floundering since her WrestleMania loss to Charlotte and is in desperate need to find her relevance, but she at least has had her time. Moon has yet to reach for that imaginary brass ring and by winning this royal rumble, she can stake her claim as the next contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

