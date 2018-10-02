Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Predictions for WWE Super Show-Down

Bryan Williams
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.45K   //    02 Oct 2018, 13:45 IST

The next few weeks will be some of the busiest of the calendar year for WWE. In just a few short weeks, we will have our first-ever all-women's pay-per-view Evolution. Then, the Superstars head back to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. Then of course, there is Survivor Series weekend coming in November. Before all of that, however, we'll kick things off with a very super event.

This Saturday, the biggest wrestling promotion on the planet will be heading down under for WWE Super Show-Down. This will mark the first time that the WWE has held an event in Australia in over 15 years. Now, with such a monumental event, there must be some monumental matches taking place. Well guess what, Australia? You are in luck, because that is exactly what you will be seeing. Five matches in particular that we will see this Saturday that will shape the future of the WWE going into both WWE Evolution and Survivor Series, and we'll be taking a look at how think things will shape up.

#5 The New Day retains their tag team titles

WWE SummerSlam 2015
The New Day keeps on rockin'

Without a shadow of a doubt, we are looking at one of the greatest tag teams in the history of WWE in the New Day. Whether they're chucking pancakes into the crowd, doing their own ringside commentary, or donning a blonde wig and their best interviewer voice backstage, they always seem to find new ways to keep themselves relevant and interesting.

Then you look at The Bar, a once white-hot tag team who have gone a bit cold as of late due to inactivity. Despite the former tag team champions getting the upper hand on the current champions recently, I don't give Cesaro and Sheamus much of a chance this Saturday. While I am expecting a good match, I am also expecting the New Day to walk out of Melbourne, Australia still the Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Hello, everyone! I'm Bryan Williams, and I am just a sports fan from Cleveland, Ohio looking to share some hot takes about my favorite sports, from football to WWE.
