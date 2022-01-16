WATCH: 5 pro-wrestlers who passed away in 2021

The number of wrestlers who passed away in 2021 made it a tough year for the wrestling industry. The legends we say goodbye to every year remain in our hearts and memories through the special moments they shared throughout their careers.

Check out the video above to see the full list and subscribe to the Wrestle Binge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel for more such content.

2021 was an incredibly sad year for wrestling fans after the loss of some of the great talents and personalities of the past. The contributions of these legends had to the industry will never be forgotten.

Pro-wrestlers who passed away in 2021

WWE @WWE WWE remembers the incredible life and career of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza. WWE remembers the incredible life and career of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza. https://t.co/3qhqFIq1um

Legends of the industry Blackjack Lanza, New Jack, Paul Orndorff, Bobby Eaton and Daffney all sadly passed away in 2021. These legends were multi-time champions and left an everlasting mark on the industry. They put their bodies on the line to entertain the world and will forever be in our memory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although the wrestling fanbase gets divided often, the death of a performer brings the community together irrespective of promotion and background. We can only hope that 2022 is forgiving and that we don't lose too many of our wrestlers.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell