5 pro wrestling stories that deserve a documentary

23 Jun 2017

Professional wrestling mirroring soap operas is something that’s happened for decades now, with the storylines that unfold on-screen being told in a way that captivates fans all around the world. Sometimes, however, the dramatic tales aren’t fictional and have actually taken place in real life – and some of them are more shocking than others.

Now a number of the stories we’re about to list were in fact arranged as “storylines”, but each one had a back story to them that goes way beyond the squared circle. Some tales are controversial and others just make people feel uncomfortable, but sometimes that’s exactly what turns a good documentary into a great one.

We wouldn’t want to glamorise some of the horrific things we’re about to list, but giving fans an insight as told by the people involved may give them some closure. There have been too many instances over the years in which the curtain hasn’t been pulled back in order to allow the WWE Universe to see what’s going on inside, and this would the company a chance to rectify that.

So with all of that being said, here are five big pro wrestling stories that deserve documentaries.

#1 Chris Benoit

A tragic incident

What Chris Benoit did 10 years ago will forever hang over the professional wrestling industry, and there’s no two ways about that. The Rabid Wolverine was once the greatest wrestler on the planet, even capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 20. Unfortunately, it didn’t last.

We've never really had a full recounting of the events, as you can imagine, but hearing from the friends and family of Benoit would give an interesting insight into his mindset prior to that weekend.

It would certainly be difficult to listen to, but it would also allow a lot of Benoit fans to move on from the issue once and for all.