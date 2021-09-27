5 promos that changed WWE forever

The best way to connect with the WWE Universe is through a microphone. Promos allow the audience to better understand a Superstar's character and motivations, making them an integral part of pro-wrestling.

The genre's history is full of incredible promos that are often remembered as fondly as the greatest matches. To this day, lapsed fans will fondly reminisce about Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and other legends who could entertain them on the microphone.

Here are five promos that changed WWE forever:

#5. Paul Heyman's promos helped make Brock Lesnar a WWE legend

Following his departure from WWE in 2004, Brock Lesnar found incredible success as an MMA fighter, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship in only his fourth professional bout. Lesnar set a number of pay-per-view records during his UFC career and established himself as one of the most lucrative draws.

When he finally returned to WWE in 2012, the pro-wrestling fanbase welcomed him as a conquering hero. However, The Beast Incarnate lost some luster after failing to defeat John Cena and Triple H in two high-profile matches.

Since he was seen as a diminished commodity, Lesnar's victory against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 was one of the biggest upsets in WWE history. Lesnar and Paul Heyman needed to capitalize on this incredible moment in the next episode of RAW.

Heyman stepped up to the plate and delivered a promo perfectly crafted for the night after the WrestleMania crowd. The raucous fans in attendance were thoroughly entertained by the New York native's well-prepared references, which included a jab at WWE's maligned announcement team.

By the time Heyman finished, he had won over a large section of the audience. "The one in 21-1" promo effectively marked the beginning of Brock Lesnar's run as an unstoppable force in WWE.

