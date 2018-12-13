5 prospective challengers for Becky Lynch

Ajay Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 350 // 13 Dec 2018, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A bloodied Becky post the Smackdown invasion of Raw

Becky Lynch is undoubtedly the hottest thing in WWE right now. Her appearances, her promos and even her savage tweets have got the wrestling media stirring.

The disappointment of the fans when her bout against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series got cancelled is an evidence of the fans' thirst for The Man's glory!

The heat Nia Jax received, after knocking out Becky in the Smackdown women's invasion of Raw, has been dissipating gradually but the Irish Lass kicker has been over with the crowd in each of her appearances on the blue brand.

The SmackDown Live women's roster pales in comparison to the Raw roster. While Raw has a plethora of big names to pull headlines like Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Bailey, Nia Jax and Tamina, Smackdown has a thin roster with only eleven active superstars.

Even in that shallow pool of talent, there are names such as Zelina Vega and Lana who have, only recently, turned away from their managerial roles. With the triple-threat, TLC match for the Smackdown Women's championship at TLC just around the corner, the time is apt to think about the future if the Man walks away with the Blue-Gold this Sunday.

So here are five prospective challengers for Becky Lynch's Smackdown Women's championship.

5- Naomi

Naomi

Despite being one of the most athletic and exciting women in WWE, opportunities have been scarce for her in recent times.

She had an odd pairing with Asuka for some time that eventually led to nothing! When Asuka was suddenly pushed into the title picture, everybody, even the creative, had forgotten about her erstwhile partner Naomi.

Perhaps, unable to cope with this frustration, she can debut a new, more serious, character. Her dancing entrance and glow-in-the-dark attire have reduced her credibility in some ways but a salty character that upholds the sportswoman spirit could be a great match for Becky Lynch and her gritty way of operations.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement