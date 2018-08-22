5 Prospective Challengers for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns, expectedly, dethroned The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship. This means that we now have a full-time champion who will defend it on a regular basis.

There are many feuds tailor-made for Reigns but with the recent reunification of The Shield, the things just got more interesting. This teaming has removed the possibilities of Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose challenging The Big Dog for the coveted title.

There are some obvious feuds awaiting Reigns - the most obvious being Mr. Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman whom The Shield triple powerbombed onto the announcers' table.

But there are also some unexpected and fresh feuds for the new fighting champ and discussing a few of them, here are the 5 potential challengers to Roman Reigns' Universal title.

#5 Drew McIntyre

The duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are feuding with Rollins and more recently, Dean Ambrose. Now that Reigns has associated himself with his Shield brethren, the duo will have an eye on him as well.

Drew McIntyre is a perfect opponent for Roman; this tall brawler - the Scottish Psychopath - had been the 'chosen one' of Vince McMahon many years back but could not live up to the expectations and was eventually released from WWE.

He reinvented himself, under the name Drew Galloway, and become one of the top wrestlers on the independent circuit.

He has been in a place that Roman Reigns is in right now and two McMahon projects clashing over the top title is a mouth-watering encounter!

#4 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns is a question of time.

Lashley defeated Reigns at Extreme Rules 2018 and Roman retaliated by winning against Bobby and other Superstars on the following episodes of Raw to become the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

A rubber match must happen, and this time the stakes would be much higher. The two powerful wrestlers could have an impactful match with power-based offenses. Lashley's recent return has not been much impressive, having disappointing feuds with likes of Sami Zayn.

This match could be the culmination of the elongated feud and also could turn the tides for Lashley and shoot his career in a new and improved direction.

