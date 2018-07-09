5 Radical gimmick changes WWE should seriously consider

Dean Ambrose will return from injury later this year

Veteran WWE Superstars often mention in interviews how vital it is for up-and-coming performers to reinvent their characters to ensure they can have a lengthy career in the wrestling business.

Chris Jericho, for example, has had multiple personas throughout his time in ECW, WCW, WWE and NJPW, while the likes of The Big Show and Kane are two of the longest-serving people in WWE right now thanks to their ever-evolving characters.

We’ve seen multiple gimmick changes on WWE television during the first half of 2018, from Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, and we reckon it’s about time a few more main-roster Superstars were given the chance to mix up their personalities a bit.

So, we’ve delved through the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters to find five people who would benefit from undergoing a radical gimmick change in the not-too-distant future.

#5 Ember Moon becomes the next ‘Legend Killer’

Ember Moon made her Raw debut in April

Ember Moon has had a decent start to life on the main roster and it’ll be interesting to see how her inevitable rise to the top of the women’s division is booked by WWE’s decision-makers.

For now, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey are likely to dominate the Raw Women’s Championship storylines for the next 2-3 months, while Sasha Banks and Bayley’s ‘counselling’ segments look set to continue. So, where does that leave Ember on Monday nights?

Well, instead of being involved in largely meaningless filler matches, it’d be good to see the former NXT Women’s champion make it her mission to defeat as many high-profile female competitors on the roster as possible as she works her way up the card and, eventually, into a Raw Women’s Championship rivalry.

Natalya and Mickie James are two obvious opponents who she could defeat initially, then she could move on to Sasha and Bayley before earning a shot at the title in 6-9 months’ time. Would it be as memorable as Randy Orton’s “Legend Killer” streak? No, but at least it would give some meaning to her non-title feuds.