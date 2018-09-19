Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking The 5 Greatest Alexa Bliss Matches Of All Time

David Marquez
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Sep 2018

In this article, we rank the 5 greatest Alexa Bliss matches of all time
Over the course of a couple of years on the main roster, Alexa Bliss has truly broken through as one of the biggest Superstars in the WWE Universe. Without a doubt one of the most undervalued performers in all of professional wrestling and sports-entertainment; Bliss is an enigma, a glittering diamond in today's pro-wrestling landscape, given her sterling depiction of the on-screen character that is "The Goddess of WWE".

Well, as the saying goes--there are two sides to every coin--And Bliss, as much as she's beloved to many in the WWE Universe, has her fair share of detractors as well. It's become a rather common theme for Bliss' critics--who generally find it nigh impossible to point out flaws in her promo skills--to claim that she's not on the level of say a Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair or a Sasha Banks in the wrestling department.

Notwithstanding, the numbers don't lie, and Bliss is a 5-time Women's Champion in the WWE--capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and winning the RAW Women's title on three separate occasions. Today, we are going to be looking at some of Alexa Bliss' greatest matches of all time, which shall assuredly help us understand why the world's biggest pro-wrestling company is so very high on this charming young lady...

#5 Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are great friends outside the ring
Perhaps one of the classics that flew under the radar, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James delivered a match for the ages at last year's TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) PPV in 2017. Bliss and her longtime 'frenemy' James put on a masterclass in in-ring storytelling during their rivalry over the RAW Women's Championship last year.

Much like Ric Flair and several other professional wrestling legends of the past have been known to do, Bliss and James engaged in a back-and-forth thriller of a match with limb-specific attacks at TLC last year. With the RAW Women's title at stake, defending champion Alexa Bliss chose to adopt a limb-specific attack strategy akin to how Flair used to--systematically breaking down her opponent before delivering the final blow.

The match lasted 11:25 minutes, and witnessed several shifts of momentum, with the most memorable among them being Bliss snapping her opponent down by pulling James' hair, only for the latter to keep kipping up and subsequently down Little Miss Bliss. Moreover, The Goddess of WWE would time and again steer the momentum in her favor, by attacking James' arm...In the end, Bliss drove James into the second turnbuckle, and then laid her out with a DDT for the pinfall--thereby successfully defending her title...

David Marquez
