5 rare moves AJ Styles should bring back in 2018

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.16K // 10 Jul 2018, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Requesting a megastar such as AJ Styles to bring back some of his most unique moves might be considered an insult to the man himself, as he is already delivering classic matches every week with his standard arsenal. Furthermore, considering the fact that Styles is over 40 years old and can still perform half of the insane stuff he does in the squared circle is beyond the understanding of many, but can he do any better?

The simple answer is, of course, yes, as throughout his career Styles has delivered rare move after rare move and he should bring some of those special moves back this year. Now, most would have complaints about the moves on this list as Styles' age doesn't favor him in the taking risks department.

Most these moves are not WWE centric, and there are risks in performing most of these wrestling maneuvers. But when you have a talented professional wrestler such as AJ Styles at the helm, one can be rest assured these rare moves would make any match even more dramatic.

#1 Fosbury Flop

Styles is impressive in the air in various ways.

This move is widely used in the high jump athletics event. The graceful aerial maneuver was popularised, perfected and performed by the American athlete Dick Fosbury, whose gold medal in the 1968 Summer Olympics brought it to the world's attention. In respect to professional wrestling, it was "The Phenomenal One" that popularised the move by launching himself in many suspension disbelieving moments.

While most would argue that Styles, at the age of 41 would not be able to launch himself over the top rope as he did when he was a young buck in TNA, by still being able to pull off 450 splashes, phenomenal forearms and springboard reverse DDT's, Styles can surely pull out this feat of athletic beauty. And during a high drama match that would make the fans go nuts.