5 RAW Superstars who would do better on SmackDown Live

Could General Manager Paige bring these Superstars over?

Familiarity breeds apathy.

Moreover, sometimes it's possible to get typecast into a roll, or stuck in a rut.

Change is good.

This is especially true in the case of WWE Superstars.

Dolph Ziggler was absolutely floundering on SmackDown Live. A move to RAW later, and he finds himself in the midst of the most high profile angle in the company. Raw General Manager Baron Corbin looked dead in the water after the humiliation of his failed Money in the Bank cash-in.

After being traded to RAW, he beat up No Way Jose a lot, and was then made Raw's Constable. He is now absolutely smashing it out of the park in his role as the weaselly, underhanded, petty General Manager of RAW.

However, that doesn't mean that everybody on RAW is given an opportunity to shine. Even with 3 hours of content to fill, not everybody can be the focus of attention. Not everybody can be the leading man or woman. But that doesn't mean that underutilised talents can't be used in better ways.

There are holes on SmackDown Live these superstars could be used to fill. This article does not include WWE Superstars who should be used better, but would be used much the same on RAW; for example, Elias.

It does not include superstars who should be used better, but are still in the midst of a story; Sasha Banks should absolutely be used better, but the fact remains that she is a part of a slow-burn storyline with Bayley.

These superstars include a former World Champion, two men who look like absolute beasts, one of the most athletically gifted women on the roster, and a tag-team that many think is the best on the planet.

Sometimes, the grass is greener on the other side.

#1 Finn Balor

Could a move to SmackDown Live be too sweet?

Finn Balor is the first ever Universal Champion. You already know this, because Michael Cole reminds us of this fact every time he is on our screens. He won the Universal Championship in his first ever pay-per-view match, less than a month after he was called up from NXT.

He did so by beating both Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins - 1, 2, 3, no shenanigans. He was thought of so highly that he was given the opportunity to build the legacy and credibility of a brand new heavyweight championship on the company's flagship show.

He beat WWE's golden boys; two of the most popular, protected, and talented Superstars on the roster. And then he got injured, vacated the championship the next day, and has been treading water ever since.

Let me be clear; his is not bad. He regularly receives television time, and regularly receives positive crowd reactions. However, he could be so much more. If he continues to stay on RAW, his lot will stay the same.

RAW's main event picture revolves around The Shield's fight with Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. Everybody else on the show has been relegated to playing supporting players.

A move to SmackDown Live would do wonders for his career. The show badly needs babyfaces. Balor could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for his United States Championship. He could fight Andrade 'Cien' Almas. Maybe Balor, Gallows and Anderson could fight SAnitY. The possibilities are endless.

Also, there's the tantalising prospect of Balor versus AJ Styles.

That would be too sweet.

