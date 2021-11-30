5 Real-life NXT Couples that were split by WWE 

NXT was one of the shining lights of WWE for almost a decade, ahead of the recent rebrand. The show has allowed many of the company's biggest stars to get their foot in the door and has also been the reason behind several relationships.

Whilst working in NXT, there were many couples that were allowed to be part of storylines together but were then split up when promoted to the main roster. It seems to be a common trend that couples that were on-screen together in NXT were not able to maintain this angle on the main roster.

The following list looks at just five real-life couples who were split when promoted to WWE's main roster.

#5. Former WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett came to WWE as a well-known couple after working together in IMPACT Wrestling. The two stars were then aligned together on NXT, becoming a driving force for the brand and one of the most popular pairings.

Scarlett was able to lead Kross to the NXT Championship on two separate occasions until it was clear that his run on the black and gold brand had come to an end. Kross first appeared on RAW as the NXT Champion but was later officially promoted after he dropped the Championship to Samoa Joe.

Kross then surprisingly made his debut on the main roster without his real-life fiancee and WWE also took away the entrance that made him iconic. The company then gave the star a new mask as he appeared to revamp his character following the promotion.

Kross' run on RAW began with a surprising defeat to Jeff Hardy, which was also the first time the star had been pinned in a WWE ring. The former NXT Champion's run on RAW didn't improve and after just a few months he was released from the company.

Scarlett was also released alongside her partner after never officially being promoted to the main roster. Recent rumors now suggest that Kross could be looking to dip his toes into the acting business.

