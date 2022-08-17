Create

WATCH: Real-life WWE couples who were hated backstage

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are together for more than two decades now.
Piyush yadav
Romantic angles have been a part of WWE for a very long period. From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Corey Graves and Carmella, the squared circle has witnessed numerous romantic storylines and will continue to do so.

While most of these love angles are made for television, many wrestling couples have dated in real life and found their life partners. However, not every real couple was supported backstage as a few of them received backlash for their situation.

These real-life romances generated backstage heat in WWE

The five couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella
  • The Undertaker and Michelle McCool
  • Shawn Michaels and Sunny
  • Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
  • Lana and Rusev

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about why these couples garnered some backstage heat.

