WATCH: Real-life WWE couples who were hated backstage

Romantic angles have been a part of WWE for a very long period. From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Corey Graves and Carmella, the squared circle has witnessed numerous romantic storylines and will continue to do so.

Click on the video above to watch the full video and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

While most of these love angles are made for television, many wrestling couples have dated in real life and found their life partners. However, not every real couple was supported backstage as a few of them received backlash for their situation.

These real-life romances generated backstage heat in WWE

The five couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

John Cena and Nikki Bella

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

Shawn Michaels and Sunny

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Lana and Rusev

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about why these couples garnered some backstage heat.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali