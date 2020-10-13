5 Real-life WWE couples you probably didn't know existed

At present, there are more couples on WWE's main roster than ever before. Shows like Total Divas and the rise of social media has meant that it has become much harder for WWE stars to hide their private lives from their fanbase.

There was a time when Superstars were able to hide their relationships, but this came before social media, and before WWE decided to use real-life aspects in their programming.

Several WWE couples have revealed that they were together while working for the company and were somehow able to remain under the radar. Here are just five couples that many members of the WWE Universe probably didn't know existed.

#5. Former WWE stars Kristal Marshall and Matt Striker

Kristal Marshall was once in a relationship with Matt Striker

Kristal Marshall is perhaps most memorable for her time working alongside Teddy Long on SmackDown. The couple even had a wedding on an episode of the show, but it ended abruptly when Long suffered a (kayfabe) heart attack, and the entire angle was then forgotten.

While it has become well-known in recent years that Marshall was once engaged to current WWE star Bobby Lashley and together the couple have two children, Marshall was also once in a relationship with Matt Striker.

As part of an appearance on the Noonan Speaks Podcast back in 2018, Marshall revealed all about her relationship with Striker.

"I did date Matt Striker for a brief period of time when I was wrestling. It's kind of impossible to not date someone you work with unless you're married outside of the business and all of that. That's impossible. That's kind of how you figure out things and then you leave the wrestling business and you look back at the wrestling business and say, 'what the f--k was that? That was f--king weird s--t. What was I doing?' Yeah, that did happen."

Marshall was released from WWE back in 2007, and after a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling, Marshall retired from the business.