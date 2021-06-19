5 realistic matches for WWE Evolution 2.0 if it returns

The 2018 Evolution event was one of WWE's biggest moves for women's wrestling in its existence. Receiving an enormous amount of positive feedback, the pay-per-view was the first time that WWE hosted a women's-only pay-per-view.

The event saw some of the most incredible matches where legends returned to compete. Some of the company's top names competed and made history as well, as they had memorable matches that helped draw attention to the women's division.

For a long time, there have been rumors about plans for another WWE Evolution pay-per-view, but recently, Triple H commented about how such an event was not necessary. Charlotte Flair also commented that while such an event would be great, she preferred to compete on a card with men in it as well.

For the moment, the chances of an Evolution 2.0 card appear slim, but should such a pay-per-view take place, there are a number of matches that WWE could book.

The following are just five of the matches that would do really well on a WWE Evolution 2.0 card if the pay-per-view returns.

#5 WWE Evolution 2.0: Asuka vs Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss's current incarnation in WWE is one of her most intriguing forms. While she has abandoned The Fiend, she has become a force unto herself.

But since leaving Wyatt, other than going after Reginald and Shayna Baszler, Bliss has not really had any convincing feuds. A feud against someone like Asuka would go a long way in building her character.

If Evolution 2.0 takes place within the next few months, it would be the perfect way for WWE to provide Asuka a storyline that would keep her relevant in the company. She has not featured as much since losing the RAW Women's Title. If she were to enter a feud with Alexa Bliss, such a match would immediately grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

It would also help Bliss establish herself as a heel given how much of a babyface Asuka is.

