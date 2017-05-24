5 Reason why Randy Orton deserved to lose the WWE Title

Randy's time at the top is over for now.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 12:14 IST

Stop smiling you fiend

It’s time for us to hail The Maharaja, as Jinder Mahal is the new WWE Champion following a big victory over former champ Randy Orton. Ironically enough may people are hating on the Indian-Canadian’s victory when in reality we should all be celebrating the fact that The Viper himself is no longer in possession of the company’s biggest belt.

Sure he’s got the experience to hold the strap, but he always just feels like the safe option for the WWE to go with, as opposed to a guy who has earned the right to be called champion. Of course, many will still choose to complain about Mahal’s rise to the top, but those are also the same people who complain about the company not building enough future stars.

Orton is an extremely skilled competitor in the ring and we aren’t trying to detract from his achievements, but there comes a time and a place when every pro wrestler has to look in the mirror and examine what’s gone wrong. For Orton, that time has long since come and now that he’s lost the belt we can hopefully see a change.

With that being said, here are five reasons why Randy Orton deserved to lose the WWE Title.

#1 Wyatt justice

Bray didn’t die for this

To say Bray Wyatt deserves better is an understatement, with his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 being nothing short of a travesty. Don’t get us wrong, the car crash that was the House of Horrors match certainly made for some entertaining viewing, but was it really worth burying the Eater of Worlds for a fourth Mania in a row?

No, is the right answer. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Wyatt was all set to retain his belt against Orton when one RKO shifted the momentum of the WWE entirely. Oh, and then he waited 5-6 seconds before actually pinning him. What goes around comes around in this business Randy, and you certainly had this loss coming.

Once again, hail the Maharaja.