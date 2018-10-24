5 Reasons AJ Styles Can Fill In For Roman Reigns

AJ Styles is the perfect man to fill in for Roman Reigns

Both Roman Reigns and AJ Styles are, beyond the shadow of a doubt, among the very best sports-entertainers of this era. In fact, despite their respective paths to the top of the food chain being drastically different from one another, the duo have both firmly cemented themselves as reliable 'company guys' for the WWE.

AJ Styles has held the WWE Championship since late-2017 and is the longest-reigning WWE Champion in the history of SmackDown Live. On the other hand, Roman Reigns finally fulfilled his dream of winning the WWE Universal Title; capturing the red brand's top prize by defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018.

Considering the highly-emotional announcement Reigns made on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW -- going public with his long-running battle against leukemia, due to which he had to relinquish his WWE Universal Championship -- it's no secret that the company presently finds itself in a tough spot, whereby it has to find another top Superstar who could possibly fill in for The Big Dog.

That's where AJ Styles fits in perfectly. Today, we are going to be looking at some of the most practical reasons why AJ Styles can step into the shoes of Roman Reigns, at least until the latter returns to the WWE...

#5 Sensitive storyline

AJ Styles has the poise to play the protagonist in a sensitive storyline

Roman Reigns, or rather should I say Joe Anoa'i, departing from the WWE in order to engage in a real-life battle with leukemia, is undoubtedly a harsh truth that descended upon the WWE Universe as well as all of the professional wrestling world as though it were a tidal wave of sorrow, shock and despair. While we, as WWE fans, have grown accustomed to several funny, outrageous, hard-hitting, strange and every other sort of storyline; Reigns now finds himself in a life and death situation, and the need of the hour is common decency and sensitivity.

Given how masterfully the WWE handled Reigns breaking the news to the WWE Universe (kudos to Reigns for his excellent promo!), all signs point towards the promotion presenting future storylines connected to Reigns with the utmost respect. Considering that, an experienced performer like AJ Styles would be the WWE's best bet to assume Reigns' role as the face of the company -- be it on RAW or SmackDown...Styles is one of the rare people from the current crop who has the poise to play the protagonist in a sensitive storyline...

