5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss was quickly eliminated from the Royal Rumble 

At WWE Royal Rumble 2021, Alexa Bliss was touted to be one of the favorites who could have won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bliss has been the most newsworthy aspect of WWE RAW in recent memory, and many believed that she could be one of the key parts of this year's Royal Rumble.

However, after Alexa Bliss entered the Women's Royal Rumble in the 27th spot, she was eliminated from the match in about a minute. For the rest of the event, Bliss was not featured in any capacity.

Alexa's arc on one of WWE's biggest shows seemed a bit underwhelming. With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why Alexa Bliss was quickly eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

#5 It made sense for all of the women in the ring to try and eliminate Alexa Bliss as quickly as possible

Alexa Bliss has been gradually built up as a threat on Monday Night RAW. Her bizarre persona could have caused some unpredictable chaos in the Women's Royal Rumble, which is why she proved to be a common threat to all of the women in the ring.

So it made a lot of sense when several WWE Superstars jumped her at the Royal Rumble. An opportunity opened up when Alexa Bliss began transforming into her darker persona, and Rhea Ripley immediately capitalized on it to eliminate Bliss from the equation.

Unlike Monday Night RAW, Bliss had no time to soak in the last few moments before her transformation, which cost her the match eventually.

In a nutshell, the narrative here could be that Bliss was outsmarted by Rhea Ripley and the other competitors. It may not be the most appealing conclusion, but it is a simple way to explain why Bliss couldn't live up to her status at the Royal Rumble.