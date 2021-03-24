5 reasons Bad Bunny should defeat The Miz at WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE announced this week on Monday Night RAW that rap sensation Bad Bunny will face off against former WWE Champion The Miz at WWE WrestleMania this year.

The match will mark Bad Bunny's WWE in-ring debut. The rapper has been a fixture of WWE television ever since performing his hit song "Booker T" during the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

During the event, Bad Bunny was confronted backstage by The Miz and John Morrison, kickstarting a feud between the rapper and the former WWE Champion.

Bad Bunny has accepted The Miz's challenge for a match at WrestleMania!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/B4BFAkYoOZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 23, 2021

Bad Bunny and The Miz's feud has continued on WWE television in recent weeks, with both men attacking each other with a guitar on Monday Night RAW.

This week, The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, which the former WWE 24/7 Champion accepted. Now that the match is official, let's take a closer look at five reasons why Bad Bunny should defeat The Miz at WrestleMania 37.

#5 WWE recieves widespread press on television and social media

Bad Bunny is one of the most streamed artists in the world on Spotify

WWE's sole reason for having Bad Bunny perform at the Royal Rumble, win the 24/7 Championship, and subsequently become a fixture on Monday Night RAW has been to generate publicity and PR.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, professional wrestling has a certain reputation in mainstream media. Many uneducated people in the world of sports entertainment often turn up their noses to the sport of professional wrestling.

Therefore, companies such as WWE often try to involve mainstream celebrities and athletes in their programming and preeminent events to garner mainstream press and change professional wrestling perception.

Currently, Bad Bunny is one of the most popular rap stars in the world of music. The rapper is a Billboard Music and Grammy Award-winning artist. He was the most streamed artist and had the most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify.

In recent months, Bad Bunny has also made appearances on major television shows such as Saturday Night Live. He also has a huge following on social media, with 2.8 million Twitter followers and 31.3 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny's continued involvement in WWE provides the company with a fresh pool of fans who may not have seen the promotion in the past. It also allows WWE to garner mainstream headlines and press heading into their biggest show of the year - WrestleMania.

By winning against The Miz at WrestleMania, Bad Bunny will continue to generate headlines and buzz for WWE, which the company desperately craves.

1 / 5 NEXT