5 Reasons why Becky Lynch returned and squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021

'The Man' Becky Lynch is back with a bang at The Biggest Party of the Summer. In what was the "you will never see it coming" moment of this year's SummerSlam, Lynch made her grand return, and squashed Bianca Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The originally scheduled match for the pay-per-view was Belair defending her title against Sasha Banks. Reports were going around about Banks missing the event, but WWE continued advertising the match.

After Bianca Belair made her entrance, it was announced that The Boss won't be able to compete tonight, leading to loud Becky Lynch chants from the fans. However, Carmella was announced as Belair's opponent. But the major twist came after this as Lynch's music hit the stadium to a thunderous pop and out came The Man after more than 15 months.

She took out Carmella before challenging Bianca Belair to a title match then and there. The champion accepted, but much to the shock of everyone watching, Lynch squashed her in merely 27 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Why did WWE book this? Here are five possible reasons.

#5 Becky Lynch's surprise victory was WWE's counter to CM Punk's AEW debut

The entire pro wrestling world has been talking about CM Punk's long-awaited return to the business as he debuted on AEW Rampage last night. Punk even went on to take some massive shots at his former employers and looks set to be a major player for All Elite Wrestling for the next few years.

While there were initial reports of WWE not making any "reactionary move" to his AEW debut, it's completely possible that Vince McMahon changed his mind.

Becky Lynch's surprise return tonight and squashing Bianca Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion has got the fans talking. And this was exactly what the company needed to counter all the hype around CM Punk's AEW debut.

