5 Reasons why Becky Lynch vs Lita should happen in WWE

Lita recently shared an article from Sportskeeda on her Twitter page where Pranay Rangra looked at several dream matches for her WWE return.

Interestingly SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch then responded to the Tweet to note that she would send Lita away with a bad arm, which implied that she would be forced to tap to the Disarmer.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like. @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.

The four-time Women's Champion has never walked away from a fight and wasn't prepared to let Lynch finish the conversation with a threat. She responded that if Lynch found herself in her neighborhood then there was a hint that she would be ready for a showdown.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…. @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow….

WWE has already seen several era vs era matches in recent years and this would be a defining moment for the women's division if the company could make it happen.

#5. There is already hype surrounding this match so WWE needs to capitalize

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I’m free. @AmyDumas I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I’m free.

Becky Lynch and Lita have sent three Tweets to each other over the past two days and the WWE Universe believes that this match is a possibility.

Lynch has defined the current era in WWE and Lita was once seen as a trailblazer ahead of her retirement 15 years ago. These facts alone show why this match would be a fantastic idea.

Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus collided in an era vs era match at SummerSlam in 2019 but whilst they were the two most decorated female wrestlers of their generation, they didn't define the women's division in their time.

It could be argued that Lita was the woman who inspired many current female wrestlers to lace up their wrestling boots for the first time and Lynch has gone on to do the same thing.

Whilst the two women haven't lifted as many titles as Charlotte and Trish Stratus, they have allowed the stories and the moments to define their careers, something that would make this feud a memorable one.

Lynch and Lita are storytellers and so far they have managed to tell an incredible story from just three Tweets.

