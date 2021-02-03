5 reasons why Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

At this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Bianca Belair made history when she won the women's match from the number three spot. Over the past few weeks, the SmackDown Superstar had emerged as a top star, especially during her feud with former Women's Champion Bayley.

During the Royal Rumble match, Bianca Belair managed to fend off 29 other women, including returning legends and former champions, to win. The star even had a few big moments in the event, one of those being her and Naomi pulling themselves back into the ring after both dangling out head-first, as well the final showdown with runner-up Rhea Ripley.

Bianca Belair made history by being the first African-American woman to win the Royal Rumble and was the first Iron Woman of the match to win, which is an amazing feat.

So far, it is unclear who Bianca Belair will choose to face at WrestleMania. Either way, the WWE Universe will be in for a treat when Belair puts the EST into WrestleMania come the springtime.

Here are five reasons why Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.

#5 Bianca Belair is a fan favorite WWE Superstar

Since her days in NXT, Bianca Belair has been a fan favorite of the WWE Universe. The popular star is possibly one of the most special women on the current WWE roster, mostly down to her powerhouse strength, great promos, and unique look.

Since Bianca Belair moved the SmackDown, her popularity has risen, especially after her performance at Survivor Series and the subsequent feud with Bayley. Fans have praised Bianca Belair continuously online, and this only increased following the debut of her WWE Chronicle documentary.

From the audience reaction on social media, Bianca Belair appears to be on track to be one of the most popular stars in modern WWE.