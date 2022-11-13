This week on WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt finally got physical for the first time since his return at Extreme Rules when he attacked LA Knight.

The former WWE Champion headbutted the star after he refused to conform to his way of thinking and then insulted his Firefly Fun House during a backstage segment.

It's unclear why Knight was the man Wyatt decided to approach and seemingly recruit. However, there could be a host of reasons for their interaction this week on SmackDown.

#5. This was just a random interaction that won't lead to a feud

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt are entirely different characters, but they are both very good on the mic. The duo was able to be a part of an interesting interaction backstage. But it's unclear if this will follow through in the ring. Perhaps it was never supposed to.

Maybe LA Knight and Bray Wyatt's interaction was just that, a way for the returning star to prove that he isn't a pushover and that he will defend his puppets against anyone who dares to insult them. Wyatt disappeared after the attack, and while Vince McMahon would now book a match out of this segment, Triple H could instead leave it and build on something much bigger for the former champion's in-ring return.

#4. This will lead to a huge change in LA Knight in the coming weeks

Sgtviper-X ⌬ @Sgtviper_Gaming I like how LA Knight wasn't even fazed by Bray he was just annoyed. They kinda got a Batman/Joker vibe going on and I like it. I like how LA Knight wasn't even fazed by Bray he was just annoyed. They kinda got a Batman/Joker vibe going on and I like it. https://t.co/pT7tbrrOTl

LA Knight is the first person to interact with Bray Wyatt since his return, which could now lay the foundation for his new character. Knight was headbutted by Wyatt before the former champion disappeared. Hence, he could now experience a complete character change similar to how many stars changed after their interaction with The Fiend in the past.

This could be the beginning of a new storyline for LA Knight, which could lead to him becoming a member of Wyatt 6 against his own will in the coming weeks.

#3. Wyatt needed to send a message and chose LA Knight to do so

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp At no point in my life had I ever considered Bray Wyatt and LA Knight walking past one another in a hall, much less having a possible program. I can't wait. That interaction ruled. At no point in my life had I ever considered Bray Wyatt and LA Knight walking past one another in a hall, much less having a possible program. I can't wait. That interaction ruled. https://t.co/Y7QKIrHPxn

It has been more than a month since Wyatt returned to the company. So far, he has only cut a handful of promos and been interrupted by a masked man who appears to be revealing all of his secrets.

Wyatt is obviously frustrated, but Uncle Howdy told him back at Crown Jewel that he should give in to that side of him and not apologize for it. This could be the beginning of Wyatt taking matters into his own hands and making a name for himself in WWE.

#2. Bray Wyatt wants to recruit LA Knight into Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE with an army, but as of yet, the members of his rumored stable are yet to reveal themselves. It could be that Wyatt needs to recruit people to become his puppets, and LA Knight could have been the first person he was looking to recruit.

Of course, their meeting went wrong when he insulted Wyatt and his puppets. However, if the two men now step into a feud and Wyatt can get the better of Knight, then he could join Wyatt 6 in the end and become part of his reality.

#1. Bray Wyatt sees himself in LA Knight

LA Knight recently changed character after being known as Max Dupri for several weeks. Max was the leader of The Maximum Male Models and was looking to push the group forward on SmackDown before he decided to revert to his original character.

Bray Wyatt is clearly going through an identity crisis himself, and he could have approached LA Knight, hoping to learn to choose a face. Wyatt admitted at Crown Jewel that he was powerful as The Fiend, and it was something that he enjoyed. But he also wants to be himself, which has left him in a confusing position.

Who do you think Bray Wyatt will target next? Have your say in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes