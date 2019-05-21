×
5 Reasons Brock Lesnar doesn't deserve all the hate, and 5 Reasons he does

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.78K   //    21 May 2019, 06:01 IST

How could anyone hate that smiling face? Brock Lesnar at Money in the Bank 2019.
How could anyone hate that smiling face? Brock Lesnar at Money in the Bank 2019.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar shocked the world at Money in the Bank when he replaced an 'injured' Sami Zayn. Since then Lesnar has been the target of vile blowback from fans. But does he deserve all the hate?

We are living in a new era, and the days of fans remaining largely silent about the creative direction of varied entertainment formats is a thing of the past.

Thanks to social media, anyone and everyone can make their opinions heard. Sometimes this is a good thing and can motivate businesses and entertainers to work harder or make changes to better serve their clientele.

Other times, it can be a bad thing. Brie Larson faced months of online harassment leading up to the release of her film Captain Marvel. Angry Game of Thrones fans put together a petition -- with half a million signatures -- 'demanding' that HBO remake the final season so it ended in accordance with their expectations.

And of course, this applies to pro wrestling as well. Men like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and others have had to endure the ire, the spite, and the ill will of fans who would prefer someone else be the top performer in WWE.

Perhaps one of the biggest targets for the online wrestling community's hate has been Brock Lesnar. Now that he has returned in a spectacular fashion, the hate seems to have magnified, at least temporarily. Everyone from journalists to critics to wrestling fans seems to have an opinion, and most of them tend to be negative.

But does Brock Lesnar deserve all of the hate fired his way? Here are five reasons why he might, and five why he might not.

#1 Doesn't Deserve the Hate: Like it or not, Brock Lesnar is a Draw

Brock Lesnar makes a lot of money for the people who sign him to a contract.
Brock Lesnar makes a lot of money for the people who sign him to a contract.

In the world of sports entertainment, one of the critical factors in determining a wrestler's success is their ability to 'draw.' This is an ambiguous term which both refers to drawing attention to the business and drawing money into the coffers of the promotion.

Some men are fantastic wrestlers but just can't draw a dime. Billy Kidman was one of the best in-ring performers of his day, but in terms of marketability, to quote Hulk Hogan, Billy Kidman couldn't sell out a flea market. This is why Kidman was never a WCW or WWE world champion.

Brock can draw, both money and attention. Like it or not, he is qualified for the position he holds in WWE.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar Vince McMahon
