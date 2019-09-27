5 reasons Brock Lesnar needs to be the main focus of Friday Night SmackDown

Brock Lesnar more than deserves to be the centerpiece of Friday Night SmackDown.

While some in the WWE Universe might not be particularly thrilled that Brock Lesnar is, yet again, in another high profile role, one has to consider the benefits that go along with making such a move - and how this move could fundamentally change WWE as we know it.

That might sound like a lot of nonsense, especially with how some fans perceived Lesnar's previous title reigns - but this time is different. This time, WWE is on a new network with a new audience and a chance to catapult their product into the mainstream consciousness of sports programming.

With that being said, and WWE's historic five year deal with Fox Sports about to begin, here are five reasons why Brock Lesnar must be the face of Friday Night SmackDown going forward.

#5 Establish a new star

Brock Lesnar versus Braun Strowman. Who wins?

Brock Lesnar might not be the most beloved Superstar in WWE right now, but even his most adamant critics have to admit that a win against him means something. Even just having a one-on-one match against him means something and it has proven to better the careers of several Superstars already!

From his ongoing saga against Roman Reigns to matches against Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe, Lesnar has bettered several careers by simply battling with them. Beyond all that, he has made every one of those dream matches must watch television in the process, which is only even more of a reason why Lesnar deserves this spot.

With that being said, and WWE almost certainly putting Brock Lesnar in a high profile role as Friday Night SmackDown moves forward, it's obvious that this is for the betterment of the company.

