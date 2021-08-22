5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar returned to confront Roman Reigns at SummerSlam - Response to AEW & CM Punk?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the very same ring! Was there a better way to close out WWE SummerSlam 2021?

On the face of it, the answer is obvious. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is the most likely route for a future showdown, and judging from the reaction the crowd was completely into the matchup.

But why did Vince McMahon and the creative team have Brock Lesnar come out to close out the biggest pay-per-view of the year, in front of 50000+ fans? We will give you five reasons and invite you to chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is the only way to step up after the John Cena feud

Brock Lesnar is not only back, but HE'S BACK WITH A PONYTAIL! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/82FjVAEvJP — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 22, 2021

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena was a great feud, with two stars at the very top of their game. The only way to top it would be to bring in someone who's at their level or a level above them.

Brock Lesnar fits the bill perfectly, especially because absence makes the heart grow fonder. Imagine someone like Cesaro coming down to confront Roman Reigns after he's just beaten John Cena in the middle of the ring. The crowd would have been a little underwhelmed.

CM Punk. Becky Lynch. Brock Lesnar.



Three great performers returned this weekend 🙌



What a great time. pic.twitter.com/znhyu6W4s0 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 22, 2021

Yes, they could potentially clash at the upcoming pay-per-view, but it may make sense for WWE to hold off on this feud until the next major event like Survivor Series or even WrestleMania. The seeds have been sown, but the eventual payoff could happen down the line. Brock Lesnar could go on a sabbatical for a while as he's known to do!

The greatest appeal of Lesnar is the mystique that surrounds the man, where you don't know his next step. That's what makes him so special.

Edited by Alan John