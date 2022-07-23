5 Possible reasons why Brock Lesnar walked out of WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of WWE's episode of SmackDown earlier tonight, several hours before the show was set to air.

The Beast was set to be part of the show according to leaked source material for tonight's event. This seemingly will no longer be the case since Lesnar opted to leave the building and was reportedly "p*ssed off" as he made his exit.

Whilst there are several rumors flying around at the moment, here are just five possible reasons why Lesnar could have walked out of the building.

#5. Randy Orton is fit to wrestle again

Randy Orton and Riddle have had their issues with The Bloodline in recent months and it was the trio that put The Viper on the sidelines a few weeks ago. Brock Lesnar was called back in to face Roman Reigns, but Orton was initially set to be part of The Biggest Party of The Summer. The 14-time world champion had to withdraw due to injury.

Recent updates from Riddle noted that Orton is in a good position now and that he could be ready to make his return. Could this be an angle where Lesnar walked out of another WWE show but Orton will make his return and take his place at SummerSlam?

#4. Brock Lesnar doesn't want to have to face Roman Reigns again

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam in a week, in what is slated to be their final match. The clash is only happening because Randy Orton is injured and can't wrestle on the show.

The WWE Universe didn't react well when it was revealed that the two men would face off again. It is possible that Lesnar feels the same way. Perhaps Lesnar heard the news that he was going to lose to Reigns once again and decided he didn't want to go through with the match.

#3. Wants to take the spotlight off Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon retired from WWE earlier today in what was perhaps the biggest news in the history of the company. McMahon has been involved in some controversial reports in recent weeks and there is now a lot of speculation surrounding the reasons for his retirement.

WWE is very good at deflections and it could be that they want something else to be headline news today, so Brock Lesnar may have walked out of SmackDown in true Sasha Banks fashion to grab the headlines.

#2. Dispute about his SummerSlam contract

Brock Lesnar is one of the highest-earning stars in the company at present and is set to put another SummerSlam main event onto his CV. It's clear that The Beast has nothing left to prove in a WWE ring and could have been told that he is taking a loss to Reigns at SummerSlam. Maybe Brock doesn't want another defeat from The Tribal Chief on his record.

Lesnar is a legitimate UFC fighter and has already lost several times to Reigns in the past, and perhaps thought he was making his return to win the match and have one more title run. He may have now found out this isn't the case.

#1. Is legitimately annoyed that Vince McMahon has opted to retire

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown.

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon have been close friends on and off for two decades. The Beast is used to McMahon giving him orders, and perhaps he doesn't want to have to take direction from anyone else.

Many WWE Superstars are going to be hit hard by the news that McMahon is no longer the head of the company and there are going to be a lot of changes. Several reports suggest that Lesnar did walk out because he heard the news about Vince McMahon, but how will this now affect SummerSlam?

