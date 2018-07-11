Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Reasons championships don't matter anymore in wrestling, and 5 they still do.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
518   //    11 Jul 2018, 12:19 IST

Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign may have broken records, but it has not been all that impressive.
"Wrestling is a sport where two men without pants fight over a belt."

The above statement is an old joke about pro wrestling, but it has a legitimate point. In a sport where you have undead warriors like Undertaker, Evil entrepreneurs such as Million Dollar Man, and even cyborg warriors like John Cena's Prototype character, does a championship belt even have enough meaning to bother with?

Let's be clear; title belts in pro wrestling aren't going anywhere soon, but are they still as significant as they were in times past? Here are five reasons titles don't matter anymore in wrestling, and five that they still do.

Do not Matter: It's all scripted anyway.

Many consider David Arquette's WCW championship reign to be the company's lowest point.
Wrestling fans who believe that champions like Carmella and Brock Lesnar 'cheapen' the title belts they carry is kind of silly, given that the belt isn't truly earned but is instead placed by management on whoever they please.

David Arquette winning the WCW world title led to many fans tuning out, but in reality, it was a brilliant move to promote the film Ready to Rumble and added to the 'anything can happen' feel of Monday Nitro. Simply put, titles don't matter because they aren't earned.

