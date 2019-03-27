×
5 reasons Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Title

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.59K   //    27 Mar 2019, 07:49 IST


WWE Photo

Tonight's SmackDown Live ended up leading to a last minute change that no one expected.

In a shocking turn of events, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship! The duo had an incredibly entertaining match, with Charlotte doing exactly what she did at WrestleMania 34, and make Asuka tap out in the middle of the ring to win the SmackDown Women's Title.


Let's take a look at 5 reasons why this unreal scenario unfolded on tonight's SmackDown Live.

#5 Remember how Charlotte went in?

Vince gifted Charlotte her opportunity at the title
Vince gifted Charlotte her opportunity at the title

Charlotte Flair didn't win a #1 contender's match, the Royal Rumble or absolutely anything else to make her way into the triple threat match at Mania. She was handed the opportunity by Mr. McMahon on an episode of Raw, with Vince replacing Becky with her.


With the match gaining tons of coverage and mainstream attention, WWE has come up with this tactic to make it feel as if Charlotte is a legit contender for the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania after she just managed to defeat one of the most badass women on the SmackDown roster.

#4 WWE seems to have given up on Asuka

What does the future hold for Asuka?
What does the future hold for Asuka?
Asuka made 'The Man' Becky Lynch tap out at the Royal Rumble PPV, and vanished off the face of the earth for weeks on end.

She once held a 6+ year undefeated streak, which was broken by Charlotte at WrestleMania 34. Since then, The Empress of Tomorrow has done nothing of worth on the blue brand.


After becoming SmackDown Women's Champion a few months ago, Asuka wasn't heavily featured. She was slated to face one of four women who was going to compete in a #1 contender's match tonight, but we ended up witnessing Asuka lose the title.

It seems now that WWE has completely given up on Asuka, making her tap out again to Charlotte and robbing her of a well-deserved chance to compete in a title match at WrestleMania.

Asuka is sure to compete in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, now that she is out of the title picture.

