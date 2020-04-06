5 reasons cinematic matches are the future of WWE

Are these kinds of matches the future of pro wrestling?

WWE put on not one, but two cinematic masterpieces at WrestleMania 36.

WWE needs to do more stuff like The Firefly Fun House match.

Are cinematic matches the future of WWE?

While the jury is still out on whether they are the future of pro wrestling, the debut of the Boneyard match and Firefly Fun House match adds weight to the notion that they at least deserve to happen more often. It could even be what helps to blur the lines and bring in more casual viewers in the process.

Whether WWE ultimately accomplishes those lofty goals remains to be seen, but if what took place at WrestleMania 36 is any indicator, there is at least a chance that they start being used more. Either that, or the company risks giving up on what has to be one of their best ideas to date.

The question now being raised is whether cinematic matches should become the norm or not. In this article, we look at five reasons why they should do it more often. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 Potential for dream matches

Sting versus Undertaker could be a reality under this type of match style.

WWE seems to have a renewed interest in cinematic type matches and while they have been hit or miss in the past, the company has struck gold with the Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. Beyond that, what the two were able to accomplish during the bout was nothing short of amazing and was truly worthy of the main event spot.

Now that we have a sample, WWE can use this cinematic dynamic for scripting the dream matches that the WWE Universe has been dying to see. For example, if WWE wanted to do something between Sting and The Undertaker at next year's WrestleMania, they could do it easily without exposing the limited mobility of either man.

Furthermore, the lore of both men would play perfectly into the cinematic feel of the match and leave the fans with something special. Of course, this is up to WWE if they want to do this or not, but with the success of the Boneyard match on night one of WrestleMania 36, one has to wonder if that door is finally open.

