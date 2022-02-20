5 reasons why Cody Rhodes didn't show up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is in the history books now. The crowd in Saudi Arabia saw multiple storylines end, and several titles get defended. Despite several rumors, Cody Rhodes did not appear at the event.

Becky Lynch squared off against her idol Lita in a RAW Women's Championship match. In an incredible confrontation, the current star proved her worth against the Hall of Famer.

The show also saw The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns defeat The Icon Goldberg after a dream showdown. The highlight of the show was when the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar outlasted his opponents inside the Elimination Chamber to become the new WWE Champion.

With Cody Rhodes' recent departure from All Elite Wrestling, many fans speculated that he might appear at the event to confirm his WWE signing. But that didn't happen.

Here are five possible reasons why Cody Rhodes didn't show up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

#5. Cody Rhodes didn't show up at Elimination Chamber 2022 as he is filming segments at the WWE Performance Center

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Cody (Rhodes) is going to WWE and he's going to get a big push.



It is possible that the American Nightmare is signed to WWE, but he isn't ready to make an in-ring appearance yet. He might be shooting vignettes for his monumental return as the company hypes the same.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated had reported that Cody Rhodes might join WWE and even start filming for his highly-anticipated return starting this weekend.

"As for what happens next with Cody, it’s important to remember that this is the pro wrestling business. Were this part of a major swerve—a modern-day Brian Pillman duping WCW to sign with WWE—and Rhodes remains with AEW, it would be a massive story. But that is extremely unlikely. Every indication is that his next destination is WWE, potentially even as soon as filming segments at the Performance Center this weekend. And while Rhodes would add value to this year’s WrestleMania, he would also be a major reveal on the Raw immediately following ’Mania," Barrasso reported.

If we believe the reports, Rhodes might actually be at the Performance Center for filming and training for his eventual return to the company.

