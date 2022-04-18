5 reasons Cody Rhodes should be the star to dethrone Roman Reigns

After weeks of speculation, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The second-generation star retained every aspect of his character that made him successful in AEW and defeated Seth Rollins in one of the best matches on the show.

Acquiring Rhodes, former EVP of All Elite Wrestling, was a major coup for WWE after several stars moved in the other direction. The American Nightmare has also been revitalized by jumping ship and is the hottest commodity in professional wrestling at present.

He's also made clear his motivation for returning to WWE, getting his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Here are five reasons why Cody Rhodes would be the perfect choice to dethrone Roman Reigns:

#5 Cody Rhodes' compelling narrative arc

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes cut an incredible promo and outlined his desire to get his hands on the one title that has eluded his family. The American Nightmare not only put on an excellent performance but also laid the foundation for a long-term storyline.

Rhodes chasing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is one of the easiest directions for the company coming out of WrestleMania. A clash between the former AEW star and Roman Reigns would be lucrative and could headline one of the two stadium shows this summer.

#4 Roman Reigns is the perfect foil

Ever since he turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has been protected very carefully. He hasn't been pinned since December 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. The former Shield member is the closest thing to an invincible champion in WWE.

This makes Reigns the perfect final boss for Rhodes to face in his quest for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The American Nightmare would have to endure an almighty struggle to overcome The Tribal Chief and finally achieve his goal, making the big moment feel even more satisfying.

#3 Facing Vince McMahon's handpicked star adds another layer to the narrative

Even though Cody Rhodes was always a talented performer with tremendous upside, he was lost in the shuffle during his first WWE run and couldn't quite fulfill his potential. It was only after he left the promotion that he was finally able to showcase his abilities.

The most memorable moment from his first stint came during the October 14, 2013, episode of RAW when The American Nightmare and his brother, Goldust, defied The Authority and defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Rhodes pinned Reigns after an assist from The Big Show.

Both their careers took different directions from that point. Defeating Vince McMahon's handpicked star to win WWE's biggest prize would be the perfect culmination of Rhodes' journey.

#2 WWE has a dearth of fresh babyfaces

Cody is capable of stepping up to the void

During Roman Reigns' dominant run, he's run through the biggest names WWE has to offer. There is now a shortage of babyfaces to step up to the plate and challenge the former Shield member.

Only the superstars from yesteryear such as Brock Lesnar and The Rock are seen to pose a credible threat to Reigns. However, this narrative has changed with the arrival of Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is the hottest babyface in professional wrestling at the moment and has the chops to have a stellar feud with The Tribal Chief.

#1 Defeating Roman Reigns could make Cody Rhodes an even bigger star

Cody has the potential to become WWE's next top babyface

Whenever a promotion invests time in building up a dominant heel champion, there is an opportunity to for a babyface to step up to the plate and establish himself as a big-time player when he finally vanquishes the villain.

While Roman Reigns has consistently been one of the most entertaining acts in professional wrestling, he eventually needs to get his comeuppance from a babyface.

Who better to dethrone The Tribal Chief than Cody Rhodes, the man who went from "undesirable to undeniable?"

