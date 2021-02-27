5 Reasons why Conor McGregor should join WWE NXT

Conor McGregor loves to be in the headlines, just like WWE. The MMA fighter is known to pick a lot of fights with his words, and he could be onto something that might allow him to enter the WWE ring soon.

Finn Balor recently took to Twitter and posted action figures of him, Conor McGregor, and Triple H inside the ring. This way, Balor dropped hints regarding a match against McGregor, and the MMA star did not hold back. The two Irishmen seem to be on the same page, and even Triple H likes the idea that can help his brand gain a lot more traction.

Will the NXT Champion get his hands on the MMA legend in NXT? The Twitter exchange between the two men certainly seems to hint towards a potential match between them. While going to the main roster for a couple of matches could be more beneficial for McGregor, heading to NXT does not seem like a bad idea either.

Speaking to ProSieben MAXX, WWE Superstar Sheamus revealed that he feels McGregor will join WWE at some point in his career.

"I think it'll probably be a big deal when he comes in. But I've no doubt he will be in at some stage."

Keeping in mind the recent developments and Sheamus’ comments, let’s take a look at the five reasons why Conor McGregor should join WWE NXT.

#5 WWE NXT will get a huge boost from a big name like Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a household name in the world of combat sports. The MMA fighter is one of the most well-known athletes in the world today, and his controversial statements outside the octagon have kept him in the headlines most of the time.

NXT is currently looking to boost ratings. Fans have seen several top Superstars move from the main roster to the Black and Gold brand over the past couple of years to boost ratings. That’s not all, as the introduction of AEW Dynamite has certainly affected the overall viewership of the Black & Gold brand.

Conor McGregor is certainly a crowd puller and someone who has a huge following. Just like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Edge, McGregor could give the NXT brand a major push.

Conor McGregor's move to NXT will make sure the viewers and competitors know that WWE does not treat NXT as an inferior brand to RAW or SmackDown anymore. It will also allow NXT to host some bigger matches which could lead to even bigger TakeOver events.