5 reasons for DIY's win on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW last week, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced the Six Pack Ladder Match in which Damian Priest and Finn Balor would defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against five teams. The recent edition of the red brand saw a qualifying match for the same take place.

Veterans Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa faced the Creed Brothers to see who would go to WrestleMania. While the Creeds were very impressive and close to victory, Gargano and Ciampa booked their ticket to WrestleMania 40.

In this article, we will look at five reasons why DIY beat Creed Brothers on WWE RAW:

#5. History with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Since winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day have been dominant. They have sidelined every team that stepped up to challenge them. One such team is DIY, which failed when challenging the heel faction.

Hence, at WrestleMania 40, DIY could look for redemption. By challenging The Judgment Day again, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could look to win their first Undisputed Tag Titles. The advantage they will have in facing Damian and Balor this time is their experience against them.

#4. Creed Brothers need more experience

When ranking upcoming talent in WWE, it's hard to deny that the Creed Brothers are at the top. Since debuting on the main roster in November 2023, Brutus and Julius have displayed tremendous in-ring ability, earning them several fans.

However, despite the talent, the one thing they currently lack is experience. Until now, the Creed Brothers have yet to complete four months on WWE RAW.

Therefore, giving them a match at WrestleMania could be too soon. Instead, WWE can spend time working on them and developing them further.

#3. Experience in ladder matches

Throughout their careers, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have competed in several ladder matches. While they have previously competed in a ladder match for the NXT Tag Team Titles, they also had plenty of ladder matches during their singles run.

This gives them the right experience to put up a better match at WrestleMania 40. Creed Brothers, on the other hand, have never been in a traditional ladder match. The only time they were close to the ladder was during a Table, Ladder, and Chair match on NXT.

#2. It is the perfect way to get over with fans and build a connection with WWE Universe

Recently, DIY has had plenty of segments with R-Truth on WWE RAW. These segments shared with Truth have further enhanced the team's popularity. However, that's not enough, and at WrestleMania 40, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have the opportunity to get over with fans.

Regardless of a win or loss, if DIY can perform well, they can build a connection with the WWE Universe. This potential connection could be crucial for their career on RAW and can land them relevant opportunities.

#1. Well deserved after a decade

WWE Superstars spend hours perfecting their craft to compete at the top. However, their hard work isn't always rewarded with success. Such was the case with DIY, who, despite their hard work, failed to book a spot at WrestleMania until today.

Despite trying for 10 years, the WWE RAW tag team could not book a spot at WrestleMania until they beat the Creed Brothers.

Hence, given their body of work over the decade, it would be safe to say that their WrestleMania qualification is well deserved.

