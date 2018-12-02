5 reasons fans need to stop complaining about RAW

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 02 Dec 2018, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Should The WWE Universe stop complaining or are their concerns valid?

Let's be honest here.

As much as The WWE Universe is running to the internet to shout long and hard about how much last week's edition of Monday Night Raw was awful, they fail to realize the full situation that WWE is in right now. In fact, they fail to realize that the company is several men down, suffering from poor publicity and competing with other entities for attention.

With that being said and fan complaints reaching a fever pitch that hasn't been seen since Roman Reigns was pegged to be the next top guy, here are five reasons why WWE's recent programming isn't exactly their fault. Of course that doesn't mean they don't share some blame for what's going on, but there are a barrage of factors that are outside of their control

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us if you think the bad programming is WWE's fault or not?

#5 Competing with a stacked TV schedule

Monday Night Raw has a lot of competition in its time slot!

One of the biggest problems for Monday Night Raw, especially in recent years, is the fact there is just so much competition during its time slot. Beyond that, the shows or programs that they are competing with are very popular, which is is of course going to make it difficult to compete.

For example, WWE has to deal with Monday Night Football, The Voice, Dancing with The Stars and sometimes even Big Bang Theory at the start of the fall. If nothing else, WWE is stuck in a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation and will have to choose between giving the reaming fans something interesting to watch, and waiting until more fans are paying attention.

1 / 5 NEXT