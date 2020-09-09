5 Reasons why Finn Balor is the new NXT Champion

NXT Super Tuesday II saw arguably two of the greatest NXT Champions of all-time, Adam Cole and Finn Balor, go up against one another to determine the new NXT Champion. After an amazing back and forth match, it was Balor who managed to defeat Cole after a brilliant 1916 off the top rope.

It was at NXT TakeOver XXX last month where Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become the new NXT Champion but, unfortunately, suffered from a separated shoulder. Therefore, he was forced to relinquish the NXT title and William Regal announced a massive Fatal-4-Way 60-minute Iron Man match between Balor, Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to crown the new champion.

Last week on NXT Super Tuesday, the title match ended in a tie with both Adam Cole and Finn Balor gaining two pinfalls. That led to tonight's one-on-one NXT Championship match. With Balor as the new champion, things are about to get interesting on WWE's black and gold brand.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Balor became the new NXT Champion tonight. Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions to the same.

#5 Finn Balor's NXT return comes full-circle

After an amazing first run in NXT, Finn Balor joined the WWE main roster in 2016. It was last year when he made his grand return to the black and gold brand of WWE and turned heel, as opposed to his massive babyface character on the main roster.

The return of Finn Balor to NXT got everyone talking but the question still remained - why? Tonight, after winning the NXT Championship, Balor revealed that the reason he came back to NXT was to reclaim his title, which he has now completed, meaning his return has come full circle.