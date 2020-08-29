5 Reasons why Finn Balor should become the NXT Champion next week

NXT this week was a highly anticipated show with the NXT Champion Karrion Kross set to address his injury issues. Unfortunately, what everyone feared turned-out to be true as Karrion Kross announced that he will be relinquishing his title, which he won at NXT TakeOver: XXX, due to his shoulder injury.

Later in the night, William Regal announced the fate of the NXT Championship as a massive match was made for the next week's episode. Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, and Tommaso Ciampa will compete in a unique 4-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match to determine the new champion.

Fans are looking forward to the match, with many even predicting it to be the Match of the Year. The question now is - who will become the new NXT Champion next week? Let's take a look at why reasons why it should be Finn Balor.

Be sure to comment down with your predictions for the match and who would you want to see become the new champion.

#5 Finn Balor is the top guy of NXT

"I'm not a cornerstone, I'm a centerpiece."



"Joey at home trolling on the Internet" and everyone else is going to get what they want next week... @FinnBalor NEW #NXTChampion. #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/JxFcnJFdVG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

If one talks about the "Mount Rushmore of NXT", the name of Finn Balor surely comes into the discussion. The former NXT Champion, Finn Balor has been one of the biggest Superstars of the Black and Gold brand of WWE.

The Senior Producer of NXT, Triple H has been a huge supporter of the "The Prince of NXT", Finn Balor. It is believed by many that had Karrion Kross not relinquished the title, it would have been Finn Balor who he would have dropped the title to after a decently long run.

Last week at NXT TakeOver: XXX, we saw Finn Balor win his 12th match at TakeOver - the most by any Superstar in history. All this build-up points towards him becoming the new champion.