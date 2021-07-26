5 reasons why Goldberg doesn't deserve the hate he receives

Goldberg returned to WWE on the July 19th episode of Monday Night RAW to the shock of the WWE Universe in attendance. Rumors were speculating beforehand that Goldberg was due to return to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the SummerSlam pay-per-view this August.

Seemingly, a return that would be lapped up by fans wasn't seen to stick with some fans, who were vocal about being against the return of Goldberg. For different reasons, Goldberg seems to have a left a sour taste in the mouth of some.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Goldberg doesn't deserve the hate he receives.

#5 Goldberg brings more attention to WWE, which can only be a good thing

Goldberg making his unique entrance

It goes without saying that Goldberg is one of the all-time greats, especially during his run the WCW. Goldberg held everyone's attention when he performed. Even when making his unique entrance, which presents him like a big deal.

Now, many fans go on the record to say that they're sick of Goldberg, or that Goldberg is taking someone else's deserved spot. Well, let's take a look at the numbers as to why Goldberg doesn't deserve that hate.

PROOF that the vocal minority that hates "Part Timers" like Goldberg and Cena are truly a MINORITY! Goldberg and Cena's segments are both the highest viewed videos on YouTube, and both of them have a better like than dislike ratio. So keep whining, because you're WRONG! Cry MF!!! pic.twitter.com/DVZZ7eDkYv — VWE (@VWE_45) July 20, 2021

The July 19th episode of Monday Night RAW in which Goldberg returned, Goldberg's segment on YouTube was the most-watched out of all the RAW videos posted by WWE with 2.6 million views. It even beat John Cena's segment, which racked up 2.2 million views. It's clear that people are wanting to see him.

You can even look at WWE's all-time most watched videos on YouTube, and a Goldberg playlist appears in the Top 10 with a whopping 129 million views! It is an interesting metric to look at, but it can certainly explain why WWE wants Goldberg around.

Even the recent reveal of the TV ratings in the USA. It jumped big with Goldberg appearing, bringing in 1.923 million viewers. This is RAW's highest TV ratings viewership since the night after WrestleMania.

So why is it all that relevant to stop hating Goldberg because of that? Well, the more eyes on the WWE product the better. More opportunities to generate more revenue, more advertising opportunities, more chances to sign talent to better contracts, the list goes on.

Goldberg equals money for WWE and has eyes on the product, which in turn means it keeps WWE booming, on and off screen.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra