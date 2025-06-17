5 reasons why Goldberg must squash Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title

WWE has teased Bill Goldberg feuding with Gunther since Bad Blood 2024. However, the feud has been silent since then, with no new developments.

Ad

On the latest RAW episode, Goldberg returned to confront The Ring General and issue a challenge for Saturday Night’s Main Event. This show will be hosted at the State Farm Arena in the icon’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12, 2025. While fans are excited for the bout, the fact that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is on the line has drawn some concerns regarding the booking.

Here are five reasons why Goldberg needs to win the title at the show.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#5. Sets the tone for one final proper Goldberg run

Goldberg's last stints in the company came between 2016 and 2020 and from 2021 until 2022. During this time, Bill played a similar role to the unstoppable force he was in WCW.

Despite his age, he still proved he had his strength against Brock Lesnar. The duo locked horns at Survivor Series in 2016. While fans had waited 12 years for this match, it was over in just 1 minute and 26 seconds.

Ad

Da Man in WWE [Image Credits: wwe.com]

WWE may look to recreate this if they wish to give Bill a final run in the company. Squashing Gunther, the man who has beaten everyone who has stepped up to him, would be a great way to set up a short retirement run for the icon.

Ad

While it has been reported that this could be his final match, with the title on the line, WWE may want him to go over, leading to a possible rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

#4. The return of Brock Lesnar

Some fans believe Goldberg will be going over against Gunther due to the possible return of Brock Lesnar.

The Beast last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2023. Since then, multiple rumors, reports, and speculations have emerged that he could make a return. If Bill wins the title, this could set up Lesnar returning to aid Gunther or dethrone the new champion himself.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were shocked by Goldberg's squash match against Lesnar. As part of his retirement run, WWE could do this again. While there is no confirmation that Lesnar could return to the sports entertainment giant anytime soon, he is still part of the company. Bringing The Beast back during the legend's retirement run could pave the way for Lesnar to move into his retirement run as well.

#3. Goldberg’s last undefeated streak

The selling point of Goldberg while in WCW was his undefeated streak that the company claimed saw the star notch up 173 consecutive victories.

Ad

While the real number is much lower and open to debate, WWE never did the same. When he debuted, he did go on an undefeated streak, but it was nowhere near as long as the one he had in WCW.

Da Man returns [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Since this would be Goldberg's last match or run with the company, the sports entertainment juggernaut could redo it properly this time.

Ad

With Da Man being a babyface, he could face all the top heels in short matches that see him squash them. Not only would this pay homage to his incredible legacy, but it would also allow him to leave the business behind just like how he entered it, being an unstoppable force.

#2. Gunther returns with a vengeance

If Gunther loses the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, this would be the second time he would have lost the title in 2025.

Ad

This could lead to The Ring General returning with a new personality and being more aggressive and vicious. Fans loved the way he taunted Jey Uso by brutalizing Jimmy right in front of his eyes. This is the version of Gunther fans would like to see more of.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the standard Ring General is a great heel and someone that fans love, a more aggressive and brutal version would help develop his character even further. It would also tie in well if WWE brings in Lesnar to help him understand how to beat Da Man.

#1. A Goldberg squash would shock the WWE Universe

Everyone knows Da Man has passed his prime, and the expectations from the upcoming match aren’t too high.

Ad

This is where WWE could pull a swerve and have the veteran squash Gunther, as no one would see it coming.

The Ring General has never been manhandled with ease or squashed in a match by anyone, and the WCW legend could be the perfect person to do so.

Expand Tweet

While many would argue that this booking would harm Gunther, it would not. Since winning the title back from Jey Uso last week, he has shown a level of cocky pride that could get the better of him. Not understanding and underestimating Goldberg was the reason Lesnar lost, and this could happen again to The Ring General.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More