5 reasons having a part-time World Champion is a horrible idea

25 May 2017

Brock Lesnar holds the Universal Championship after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

Brock Lesnar is a world champion in WWE yet again, and it’s not difficult to understand why. He’s an absolute monster of a human being, he has a legitimate fighting background, and he brings a big fight feel to any match he’s in.

Plus, he’s got perhaps the best manager in WWE history with Paul Heyman by his side. From an entertainment standpoint, there’s no better superstar to give the title to, right?

Wrong.

There are so many problems with having Lesnar or any other part-timer as WWE’s top champion. The championship would be better served around the waist of someone who actually shows up to Raw week in and week out. Someone like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns.

It makes more sense to have someone who wrestles more than a handful of matches a year as Universal Champion. And to prove it, we’ve compiled a list of five reasons why having a part-time world champion in WWE is a terrible idea.

#5 It takes away from the weekly product

WWE’s new logo for Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw is a weekly show. Meanwhile, pay-per-views happen about every month or so. So why should there be a world champion that only shows up to those PPVs and a handful of Raws? It’s unbalanced.

Fans are going to want to see a company’s top champion when they tune into the weekly show, at least once in a while. And for those that say, “Lesnar does show up once in a while! He just has a limited schedule!” – once in a while should be at least twice a month.

World champions don’t have to wrestle every night. In fact, that takes away from how special it feels when they do finally have a title match. But there is a middle ground that needs to be found here. Lesnar wrestles exclusively on PPVs, and with him as champion, that diminishes Raw as a weekly show.

Imagine tuning into a wrestling promotion you just found for the first time and realising their top champion basically never shows up. Seems like a waste, doesn’t it? WWE would do better by having their title on someone who fans can see a bit more often, for both advertising and entertainment’s sake.