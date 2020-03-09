5 Reasons it doesn't matter that Shayna Baszler didn't win the WWE Royal Rumble

SHAYNA'S GONNA KILL YOU CLAP CLAP CLAPCLAPCLAP

Shayna Baszler absolutely dominated tonight's Elimination Chamber main event - and punched her ticket to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania next month - right in the face. In fact, she decimated her opponents so intensely, it caused some questions - to put it mildly - among wrestling fans on social media.

"If they were gonna have her so dominate here," many asked, "why didn't they just have her win the Royal Rumble instead?"

Well, the simple answer is "who cares?" but, that doesn't make for a very good article, so... let me expand upon that.

So, here are five reasons why it doesn't matter that "The Queen" won this year's women's Royal Rumble match and "The Queen of Spades" didn't.

#5 Because she just didn't

The rules of a battle royale - and WWE's Royal Rumble in particular - are pretty clear. You fall over the top rope and both of your feet touch the floor, you're eliminated. It's kind of a simple concept.

During the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match, Shayna Baszler got knocked over the top rope and both her feet hit the floor.

She didn't get pinned. She didn't submit. She fell.

OK, now, before you get all snarky on me, the point I'm trying to make here is that falling out of the ring over the ropes isn't the same as losing a match. That's the thing about matches like that - anything can happen.

It doesn't matter why Shayna didn't win - Vince's last-minute decision? The plan all along? - the point is... who cares? We're still getting Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania next month.

Do you really care how they got to that?

And, on that point....

