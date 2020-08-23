5 Reasons why Karrion Kross became the new NXT Champion at TakeOver XXX

Karrion Kross has done it! NXT TakeOver XXX closed out with Karrion Kross continuing his path of destruction on the Black and Gold brand as he took down Keith Lee to become the new NXT Champion, in what was an amazing main event.

The main event of NXT TakeOver XXX was a highly anticipated bout and arguably the most unpredictable match on the card. There was a considerable amount of fans who were not able to decide which Superstar to pick, just because of how good both of them are.

Ultimately, Karrion Kross brought the Doomsday upon Keith Lee's title reign and is now the new NXT Champion. There's so much to talk about and analyze as to why NXT decided to put the title on Karrion Kross.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Karrion Kross became the new NXT Champion by defeating Keith Lee. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 To continue his momentum on NXT

Karrion Kross signed with WWE earlier this year and made his NXT debut in April. In his run on the Black and Gold brand of WWE, Karrion Kross has been on a path of destruction. He has been absolutely unstoppable, wreaking havoc and taking out many NXT Superstars.

We saw him defeat and decimate Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and then do the same, if not worse, to Dominik Dijakovic. Karrion Kross losing his match against Keith Lee tonight would have significantly derailed his momentum. In order to continue his incredible run, it was a good decision to make him the new NXT Champion.

The man has got killer looks (no pun intended), great physique, and with his beautiful on-screen valet and real-life partner Scarlett by his side, Karrion Kross has everything to make it big. Is there anyone who can stop him?