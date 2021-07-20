5 Reasons why Karrion Kross lost his WWE RAW debut 

Social media is furious. Karrion Kross, your current NXT Champion, made his RAW debut against Jeff Hardy. All was good for a minute when the WWE Universe learned that Hardy had gotten his old theme song back! And then, suddenly, their mood was ruined.

Kross lost his WWE RAW debut match, getting pinned in a contest everyone expected him to win. This was the surprise of the night, considering that he's the NXT Champion. Moreover, it is his birthday!

So, why was this decision made, one has to wonder! Why did Karrion Kross, a man who has been protected thus far in NXT, lose to Jeff Hardy?

Here are five possibilities, listed for your reading pleasure. Be sure to share your thoughts and rants in the comments if that is what you so desire.

#5 An enraged Karrion Kross is a dangerous man

Karrion Kross, or Karrion Loss as Sportskeeda writer Pratyay Ghosh has been referring to him, is certainly a dangerous man. Of course, the idea of a deadly fighter like him running through his opponents is a pretty scary proposition indeed. That said, imagine a scary individual like him after an embarrassing defeat.

Like a viper, with fangs bared, such an individual will seek respect, retribution, and revenge. Anyone in his path will feel the wrath of one Kross. The way he bounces back from a loss of this nature could be more interesting than a winning streak.

Listen, if you go back and review the footage, the supposed babyface of the match, Jeff Hardy cheated to win with his foot on the ropes. There's a story that's waiting to be explored. Hardy didn't play by the rules. Why should Karrion Kross? The next few weeks will be very interesting indeed.

