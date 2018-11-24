5 reasons Lars Sullivan should end up on RAW

We know he's being called up, but to which brand?

Lars Sullivan is destined to succeed in the main roster. He has a look that spells main event monster and the physique that Vince McMahon is known to like.

We saw vignettes during Survivor Series alluding to the fact that he will show up on the main roster. It was never made clear which brand he will show up on.

Dave Meltzer has said that he's in line for a big push. While no plans are in place for him, Sullivan could become the successor to Brock Lesnar, down the line. And for this to happen, I think that he should make his debut on RAW.

Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. Do you agree with me or do you think he should show up on SmackDown Live instead?

I will detail why exactly I believe that he's meant for the red brand, in this particular piece.

#5 Sullivan is a credible challenger for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is running out of credible challengers

Brock Lesnar has been portrayed as a man who's absolutely bulletproof in all his outings. The fact of the matter is that there are few on the planet that seems like credible threats to the Beast Incarnate.

Lars Sullivan is one of the few men in all of sports entertainment that can realistically size up to the Beast Incarnate.

With Roman Reigns out of the equation, it is likely that the title picture on RAW will revolve around Lesnar for the time being.

This may even continue beyond WrestleMania, because like it or not, Lesnar is a draw. Lesnar vs. Sullivan is a money match that could have a lot of people talking.

I strongly believe that Sullivan has the tools to become a future Champion, because of his size and presence. Whether it happens against Lesnar or not, Sullivan could have a great match with the Beast Incarnate.

