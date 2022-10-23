5 Reasons why Liv Morgan is linked to Bray Wyatt's "Wyatt 6"

The WWE Universe appears to be obsessed with the idea that Liv Morgan is seemingly connected to Bray Wyatt.

Morgan has undergone quite a character change since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WWE's Extreme Rules event. Rather than looking to reclaim her title, the former champion has changed her persona and appears to have snapped after the recent setback.

This is a timely change for Morgan, who could now be linked to Bray Wyatt's return as the star continues to build his own stable.

#5. Liv Morgan has been linked to Bray Wyatt before

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the WWE Universe has been convinced that Liv Morgan is connected to Bray Wyatt.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the WWE Universe has been convinced that Liv Morgan is connected to Bray Wyatt. During Wyatt's feud with The Miz in 2020, a new doll was added to the Firefly Fun House. As a result, fans were convinced that this was Liv Morgan's fresh character.

The doll later disappeared without Morgan being added to the storyline. But it's feasible that Wyatt could have gotten to Morgan this time around since her recent character change is in line with the former WWE Champion's return to the company.

#4. Morgan's new personality is similar to Harley Quinn

Many fans have likened Morgan's new gimmick to being in line with Harley Quinn, a character that Alexa Bliss connected to in her early years on the main roster. Bliss went on to join Wyatt, and it could be the same storyline arc for Morgan if Wyatt is looking to explore her actual potential.

Morgan has clearly lost any sort of desire to go after the SmackDown Women's Championship and instead wants to hurt her opponents as much as possible. This development is also in line with Wyatt's "Hurt/Heal" mantra that The Fiend once followed.

#3. WWE has been teasing Liv Morgan's link to Wyatt

As part of the backstage beatdown, there were several clues, including Wyatt's new logo in the background and a hooded figure seemingly looking at the symbol.

Liv Morgan attacked Sonya Deville backstage and then further assaulted the former official following their match on this week's SmackDown. As part of the backstage beatdown, there were several clues, including Wyatt's new logo in the background and a hooded figure seemingly looking at the symbol.

Many fans have seen this as a tease that Morgan will potentially go on to join Wyatt in the future.

#2. Morgan and Wyatt are on the same brand at the moment

While it doesn't appear to matter in WWE at the moment, Liv Morgan and Bray Wyatt are both on the SmackDown brand. This means that it is more likely that Wyatt has recruited her instead of Alexa Bliss, who is currently assigned to RAW.

Wyatt appears to be sticking with the blue brand for the foreseeable future, and more members of his stable are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks. Hence, this could lead to Morgan's official inclusion in the mysterious faction.

#1. Liv Morgan is no longer focused on the SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE @WWE



A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.



#SmackDown "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt. "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.#SmackDown https://t.co/eoRxM2kxem

Liv Morgan was the SmackDown Women's Champion heading into Extreme Rules, and it was the most important thing in her life back then. Since her loss to Ronda Rousey, she doesn't appear to care about the title anymore. Instead, her new focus is ensuring that she inflicts pain on her opponents.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt's recent promo noted that:

"I am going to do horrible, horrible things. But I will never feel sorry for them. I’m just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me.”

Could Liv Morgan be one of those horrible things and now be a servant to the same person? Only time will tell.

